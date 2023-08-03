Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] is -68.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.06 at the close of the session, down -12.46%. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 11:45 AM that Crown Electrokinetics Reminds Shareholders to Vote for Proposed Consents.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, reminds its shareholders to vote for the proposed amendments contained in its Form DEF 14A in preparation for its August 11, 2023 shareholder meeting.

Each of the management proposals is an important element of Crown’s plan to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and fund its future operations and development.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock is now -68.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRKN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.0948 and lowest of $0.0578 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.98, which means current price is +4.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.40M shares, CRKN reached a trading volume of 149611527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 227.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.71. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -50.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.37 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1225, while it was recorded at 0.0677 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1860 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]

The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with CRKN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.