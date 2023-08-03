Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS] is -45.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coherus BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRS] loss -3.34% on the last trading session, reaching $4.34 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Coherus BioSciences Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

– Net revenue rose 81% from prior quarter to $58.7 million –– CIMERLI® net sales quadrupled to $26.7 million compared to prior quarter –– UDENYCA® autoinjector launched in late May, and YUSIMRY™ launched in July –– Planned merger with Surface Oncology expected to significantly advancenext-generation immuno-oncology pipeline –– Conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time –.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and recent business highlights:.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. represents 94.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $393.77 million with the latest information. CHRS stock price has been found in the range of $4.25 to $4.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, CHRS reached a trading volume of 4823860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRS shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coherus BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15.

Trading performance analysis for CHRS stock

Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, CHRS shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]

The top three institutional holders of CHRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock