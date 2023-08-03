CNA Financial Corporation [CNA] Revenue clocked in at $12.15 billion, down -2.15% YTD: What’s Next?

CNA Financial Corporation [NYSE: CNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.27%. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM that CNA FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME OF $1.04 PER SHARE AND CORE INCOME OF $1.13 PER SHARE.

Net income up 49% to $283 million versus $190 million in the prior year quarter; core income up 34% to $308 million versus $230 million in the prior year quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

P&C core income of $374 million versus $317 million in the prior year quarter, reflects higher investment income and record high pretax underlying underwriting income, partially offset by higher catastrophe losses and lower favorable net prior year development.

Over the last 12 months, CNA stock rose by 0.56%. The one-year CNA Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.99. The average equity rating for CNA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.98 billion, with 271.30 million shares outstanding and 270.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 172.55K shares, CNA stock reached a trading volume of 4665607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNA Financial Corporation [CNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNA shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for CNA Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNA Financial Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.51.

CNA Stock Performance Analysis:

CNA Financial Corporation [CNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, CNA shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.16 for CNA Financial Corporation [CNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.64, while it was recorded at 39.82 for the last single week of trading, and 40.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNA Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNA Financial Corporation [CNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04. CNA Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Total Capital for CNA is now 5.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNA Financial Corporation [CNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.01. Additionally, CNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNA Financial Corporation [CNA] managed to generate an average of $146,557 per employee.

CNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNA Financial Corporation go to 5.00%.

CNA Financial Corporation [CNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.