Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] Stock trading around $67.00 per share: What’s Next?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.24%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Ceridian Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Dayforce® recurring revenue of $268.2 million, up 38.0% year-over-year, or 39.4% on a constant currency basis.

Total revenue of $365.9 million, up 21.5% year-over-year, or 23.5% on a constant currency basis.

Over the last 12 months, CDAY stock rose by 20.55%. The one-year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.01. The average equity rating for CDAY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.11 billion, with 154.25 million shares outstanding and 153.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, CDAY stock reached a trading volume of 3849727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDAY shares is $77.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 285.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CDAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.24. With this latest performance, CDAY shares gained by 1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.40, while it was recorded at 70.04 for the last single week of trading, and 66.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +51.08. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.89.

Return on Total Capital for CDAY is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.49. Additionally, CDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] managed to generate an average of -$8,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CDAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. go to 40.63%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CDAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CDAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CDAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.