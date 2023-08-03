BTIG Research slashes price target on Aravive Inc. [ARAV] – find out why.

Aravive Inc. [NASDAQ: ARAV] loss -2.67% or -0.04 points to close at $1.27 with a heavy trading volume of 1648925 shares. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Aravive Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 3 AXLerate-OC Study of Batiraxcept in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer.

Trial did not meet primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

Cash at the end of Q2 of approximately $18M (unaudited) is expected to be sufficient to fund operations into early Q4 2023.

It opened the trading session at $1.30, the shares rose to $1.33 and dropped to $1.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARAV points out that the company has recorded -23.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -118.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 298.99K shares, ARAV reached to a volume of 1648925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aravive Inc. [ARAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARAV shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARAV stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Aravive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aravive Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.63.

Trading performance analysis for ARAV stock

Aravive Inc. [ARAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.21. With this latest performance, ARAV shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for Aravive Inc. [ARAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5246, while it was recorded at 1.3470 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6138 for the last 200 days.

Aravive Inc. [ARAV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aravive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aravive Inc. [ARAV]

