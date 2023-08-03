BMO Capital Markets lifts Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] plunged by -$1.99 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $50.57 during the day while it closed the day at $48.62. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that White Gold Corp. Commences Maiden RAB Drill Program on Wolf and Toonie Properties, Yukon, Canada.

Figure 1: WGO 2023 Exploration Program Overview.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock has also loss -6.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEM stock has declined by -16.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.92% and lost -6.48% year-on date.

The market cap for AEM stock reached $23.73 billion, with 494.14 million shares outstanding and 491.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 3413744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $67.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 412.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AEM stock trade performance evaluation

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.92, while it was recorded at 50.71 for the last single week of trading, and 51.25 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.86 and a Gross Margin at +29.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.20. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -0.70%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.