ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] Revenue clocked in at $20.22 billion, up 21.37% YTD: What’s Next?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: ASX] price plunged by -4.87 percent to reach at -$0.39. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 2:45 AM that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) (“We”, “ASEH”, or the “Company”), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services (“ATM”) and the provider of electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$136,275 million for 2Q23, down by 15% year-over-year and up by 4% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,740 million, down from NT$15,988 million in 2Q22 and up from NT$5,817 million in 1Q23. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.80 (or US$0.118 per ADS), compared to NT$3.69 for 2Q22 and NT$1.36 for 1Q23. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.76 (or US$0.115 per ADS), compared to NT$3.61 for 2Q22 and NT$1.30 for 1Q23.

A sum of 6912884 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.43M shares. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $7.77 and dropped to a low of $7.605 until finishing in the latest session at $7.61.

The one-year ASX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.06. The average equity rating for ASX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $7.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

ASX Stock Performance Analysis:

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, ASX shares dropped by -2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 8.03 for the last single week of trading, and 7.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +19.52. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for ASX is now 16.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.09. Additionally, ASX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ASX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. go to -3.70%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ASX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ASX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ASX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.