Argus lifts General Mills Inc. [GIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] jumped around 1.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $75.45 at the close of the session, up 1.49%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Box Tops for Education to Give Away $100,000 for Shoppers and $100,000 for Schools This Back-to-School Season.

Show support for schools in need simply by scanning your receipts including participating products in the Box Tops app.

As students get ready to go back to school this fall, teachers and parents are reminded how much it costs to not only go back to school but also the hidden costs of school supplies and related expenses throughout the year with nearly 50% of parents saying items are too expensive1. To help ease that burden, Box Tops for Education is giving 100 participants a chance to win $1,000 for themselves and $1,000 in Box Tops for the Box Tops-enrolled school of their choice just by continuing to shop for their favorite Box Tops participating products including General Mills products and scanning their receipt in the Box Tops app.

General Mills Inc. stock is now -10.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GIS Stock saw the intraday high of $75.88 and lowest of $74.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.89, which means current price is +2.37% above from all time high which was touched on 05/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 4355522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $81.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 54.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.15 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.21, while it was recorded at 75.00 for the last single week of trading, and 81.74 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.95. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.18.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 7.89%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.