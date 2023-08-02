Wolfe Research lifts Confluent Inc. [CFLT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.83%. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Confluent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conference:.

Over the last 12 months, CFLT stock rose by 30.45%. The one-year Confluent Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.15. The average equity rating for CFLT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.72 billion, with 291.87 million shares outstanding and 151.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, CFLT stock reached a trading volume of 6443275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Confluent Inc. [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $37.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.32.

CFLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.83. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.94 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.24, while it was recorded at 34.20 for the last single week of trading, and 25.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Confluent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.77 and a Gross Margin at +65.45. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.23.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -23.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.16. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] managed to generate an average of -$163,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CFLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CFLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.