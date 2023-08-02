why Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.90

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] slipped around -0.39 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.85 at the close of the session, down -7.44%. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Paramount Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 today and reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Paramount Group Inc. stock is now -18.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PGRE Stock saw the intraday high of $5.17 and lowest of $4.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.95, which means current price is +24.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, PGRE reached a trading volume of 4141641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.82.

How has PGRE stock performed recently?

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, PGRE shares gained by 9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.26 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.70, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Total Capital for PGRE is now 2.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.91. Additionally, PGRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] managed to generate an average of -$111,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]

The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PGRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PGRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.