why Huntsman Corporation [HUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.82

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] traded at a low on 08/01/23, posting a -3.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.81. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Second Quarter Highlights.

Second quarter 2023 net income attributable to Huntsman of $19 million compared to $228 million in the prior year period; second quarter 2023 diluted earnings per share of $0.11 compared to $1.10 in the prior year period.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4687745 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntsman Corporation stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for HUN stock reached $5.11 billion, with 182.70 million shares outstanding and 170.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 4687745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $28.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46.

How has HUN stock performed recently?

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.69 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.67, while it was recorded at 29.36 for the last single week of trading, and 27.79 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85 and a Gross Margin at +19.27. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.61. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] managed to generate an average of $64,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 5.74%.

Insider trade positions for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.