Western Digital Corporation [WDC] Revenue clocked in at $14.17 billion, up 35.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] gained 0.73% or 0.31 points to close at $42.87 with a heavy trading volume of 5507448 shares. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Western Digital Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenue was $2.7 billion, down 5% sequentially (QoQ). Cloud revenue decreased 18% (QoQ), Client revenue increased 6% and Consumer revenue increased 3% (QoQ). Fiscal year 2023 revenue was $12.3 billion.

It opened the trading session at $42.00, the shares rose to $43.015 and dropped to $41.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WDC points out that the company has recorded -3.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, WDC reached to a volume of 5507448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $45.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.00.

Trading performance analysis for WDC stock

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.95. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.16 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.10, while it was recorded at 41.60 for the last single week of trading, and 37.13 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 13.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.05. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] managed to generate an average of $23,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.