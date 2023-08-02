Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE: TAP] loss -4.66% or -3.25 points to close at $66.52 with a heavy trading volume of 6077266 shares. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Molson Coors Beverage Company Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results.

Molson Coors Delivers Second Quarter Top-Line Growth of 12%.

Second Quarter Income Before Income Taxes Increased 703%, While Underlying Income Before Income Taxes Increased 53% on a Constant Currency Basis.

It opened the trading session at $65.15, the shares rose to $67.49 and dropped to $64.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TAP points out that the company has recorded 29.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, TAP reached to a volume of 6077266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAP shares is $69.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Molson Coors Beverage Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molson Coors Beverage Company is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for TAP stock

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, TAP shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.05, while it was recorded at 69.32 for the last single week of trading, and 56.59 for the last 200 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.80. Molson Coors Beverage Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for TAP is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.85. Additionally, TAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] managed to generate an average of -$10,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Molson Coors Beverage Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Molson Coors Beverage Company go to 6.14%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]

The top three institutional holders of TAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.