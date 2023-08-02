Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Centene Corporation [CNC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $68.67 during the day while it closed the day at $68.01. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM that CENTENE CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

— Diluted EPS of $1.92; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.10 –.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Centene Corporation stock has also loss -3.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNC stock has declined by -0.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.96% and lost -17.07% year-on date.

The market cap for CNC stock reached $39.45 billion, with 550.78 million shares outstanding and 545.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 3589469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $83.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CNC stock trade performance evaluation

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.28. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.70, while it was recorded at 68.44 for the last single week of trading, and 72.41 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.68. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $16,178 per employee.Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.18%.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.