Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] moved down -1.30: Why It’s Important

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] traded at a low on 08/01/23, posting a -1.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.05. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 7:38 AM that Tempur Sealy to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3rd.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the NYSE opening of regular trading on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at investor.tempursealy.com. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the website for 30 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4262493 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at 3.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.48%.

The market cap for TPX stock reached $7.59 billion, with 172.00 million shares outstanding and 166.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, TPX reached a trading volume of 4262493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $48.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 220.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 348.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TPX stock performed recently?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, TPX shares gained by 9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.00 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.51, while it was recorded at 45.40 for the last single week of trading, and 37.03 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.40 and a Gross Margin at +41.33. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.27.

Return on Total Capital for TPX is now 20.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 345.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.51. Additionally, TPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] managed to generate an average of $38,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 16.50%.

Insider trade positions for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.