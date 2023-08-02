Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] Stock trading around $15.12 per share: What’s Next?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] closed the trading session at $15.12 on 08/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.92, while the highest price level was $15.26. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Takeda Reports Strong First Quarter FY2023 Results, Driven by Growth & Launch Products.

No Change to Full-Year Forecasts or Management Guidance.

Revenue Growth of +8.9% at Actual Exchange Rate (AER); +3.7% Growth at Constant Exchange Rate (CER), Driven by Growth & Launch Products (+16.2% at CER).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.08 percent and weekly performance of -1.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, TAK reached to a volume of 4900901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $14.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

TAK stock trade performance evaluation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, TAK shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 15.35 for the last single week of trading, and 15.51 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34 and a Gross Margin at +57.07. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.34.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.02%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.