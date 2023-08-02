SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] Is Currently -22.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [AMEX: SILV] loss -22.13% or -1.27 points to close at $4.47 with a heavy trading volume of 12019788 shares. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 6:31 PM that SilverCrest Announces Results of Updated Independent Technical Report.

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (“SilverCrest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from an Updated Independent Technical Report (the “Report”) for the Las Chispas Operation (“Las Chispas” or the “Operation”) in Sonora, Mexico prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. (“Ausenco”) with the assistance of several other independent engineering companies and consultants. The Report will be filed on SEDAR+ within 45 days of the date of this news release. All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars (“US$”), unless otherwise stated.

It opened the trading session at $5.42, the shares rose to $5.42 and dropped to $4.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SILV points out that the company has recorded -31.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 2.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 964.65K shares, SILV reached to a volume of 12019788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]:

Stifel have made an estimate for SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-02-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverCrest Metals Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SILV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16.

Trading performance analysis for SILV stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.66. With this latest performance, SILV shares dropped by -23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.14 for SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.05, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.85 and a Gross Margin at +52.12. SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +71.94.

Return on Total Capital for SILV is now 3.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.04. Additionally, SILV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] managed to generate an average of $108,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]

The top three institutional holders of SILV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.