Rambus Inc. [RMBS] Stock trading around $54.87 per share: What’s Next?

Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBS] plunged by -$7.74 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $55.76 during the day while it closed the day at $54.87. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Rambus Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Delivered strong Q2 results with revenue in line and earnings at the high end of guidance.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rambus Inc. stock has also loss -9.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RMBS stock has inclined by 21.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.21% and gained 53.18% year-on date.

The market cap for RMBS stock reached $5.82 billion, with 108.28 million shares outstanding and 107.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, RMBS reached a trading volume of 9337360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rambus Inc. [RMBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMBS shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Rambus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rambus Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMBS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

RMBS stock trade performance evaluation

Rambus Inc. [RMBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.40. With this latest performance, RMBS shares dropped by -14.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Rambus Inc. [RMBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.60, while it was recorded at 60.05 for the last single week of trading, and 46.38 for the last 200 days.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rambus Inc. [RMBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +69.05. Rambus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.15.

Return on Total Capital for RMBS is now 8.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.71. Additionally, RMBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] managed to generate an average of -$18,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Rambus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rambus Inc. [RMBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rambus Inc. go to 14.77%.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RMBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RMBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RMBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.