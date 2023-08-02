Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, up 3.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Quantum Computing Inc. [NASDAQ: QUBT] price surged by 9.86 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Quantum Computing Inc. Launches the First Quantum Photonic Vibrometer, Featuring Groundbreaking Capabilities in Detecting Highly Obscured and Non-Line-of-Sight Objects at Great Distances.

Quantum Computing Inc. (“QCi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QUBT), a first-to-market nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, today announced the release of its first-in-a-series Quantum Photonic Vibrometer (QPV), a proprietary, powerful instrument for remote vibration detection, sensing, and inspection. This device is the first quantum accelerated photonics vibrometer available in the market today and offers significant advancements in sensitivity, speed, and resolution, capable of discerning for the first time, highly obscured and non-line-of-sight objects. Military and commercial applications are numerous in the areas of material recognition, enhanced surveillance, infrastructure integrity and preventive industrial maintenance – all at safe distances and requiring minimal energy/optical power. Beginning today, QCi is accepting orders. Additional detailed information regarding the Quantum Photonic Vibrometer can be found on the QCi website here.

Dr. William McGann, QCi Chief Operating and Technology Officer commented, “We developed the QPV as a response to a gap in the market and a serious need expressed by our customers. The capacity of optical detection and imaging technology is continually expanding to keep pace with emerging and evolving sensing needs. In particular, the desire to see around corners and through obstructions underwater, underground, and airborne with sufficient resolution and accuracy is valuable for autonomous technology and machine vision when direct line-of-sight is not possible, or split-second decision-making is needed for preemptive safety measures. As part of our large quantum photonic detection and ranging business unit, our tech-readiness was quick to develop a vital device capable of generating accurate and clear data of highly obscured and non-line-of-sight objects from a safe distance with the ability to locate hidden objects by their natural vibrational frequencies or responding acoustic signals.”.

A sum of 21384607 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.82M shares. Quantum Computing Inc. shares reached a high of $1.63 and dropped to a low of $1.36 until finishing in the latest session at $1.56.

The one-year QUBT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.14. The average equity rating for QUBT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru's Opinion on Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUBT shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum Computing Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 449.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

QUBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.80. With this latest performance, QUBT shares gained by 32.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3427, while it was recorded at 1.3240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5844 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quantum Computing Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -26966.37 and a Gross Margin at -18661.66. Quantum Computing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28451.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.42.

Quantum Computing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QUBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in QUBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in QUBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.