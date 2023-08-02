Oppenheimer lifts BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BBAI] price surged by 5.47 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that BigBear.ai to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 8, 2023.

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in providing AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The Company will hold its earnings conference call and webcast on that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 866-682-6100 (toll-free) or 862-298-0702 (toll). The listen-only webcast of the call will be available on the BigBear.ai Investor Relations website: https://ir.bigbear.ai. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

A sum of 6990965 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.90M shares. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.2099 and dropped to a low of $1.95 until finishing in the latest session at $2.12.

The one-year BBAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.6. The average equity rating for BBAI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90.

BBAI Stock Performance Analysis:

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.37. With this latest performance, BBAI shares dropped by -9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 1.94 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.37 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.49.

Return on Total Capital for BBAI is now -20.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.06. Additionally, BBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BBAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BBAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.