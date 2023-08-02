Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] moved down -0.32: Why It’s Important

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KIND] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.71%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that The Nextdoor Kind Foundation Continues Commitment to Community Entrepreneurs With Second Keep It Local Business Fund Grant.

In partnership with NAACP and Hello Alice, the Foundation has committed $200,000 to date in microgrant funding to small business owners of color.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today, the Nextdoor Kind Foundation announced the opening of the application period for the return of its small business microgrant program, the Keep It Local Business Fund. Together with continuing partners the NAACP, the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation, and Hello Alice, the free platform helping over one million small businesses launch and grow, the Fund will provide $5,000 microgrants to entrepreneurs of color, to help local businesses thrive and strengthen their communities.

Over the last 12 months, KIND stock dropped by -7.46%. The one-year Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.34. The average equity rating for KIND stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.13 billion, with 373.02 million shares outstanding and 149.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, KIND stock reached a trading volume of 5918000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $3.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

KIND Stock Performance Analysis:

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.71. With this latest performance, KIND shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.52 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nextdoor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.02. Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.82.

Return on Total Capital for KIND is now -19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.08. Additionally, KIND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] managed to generate an average of -$195,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KIND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KIND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KIND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.