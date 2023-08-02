Needham slashes price target on Hologic Inc. [HOLX] – find out why.

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] loss -3.54% or -2.81 points to close at $76.61 with a heavy trading volume of 4491531 shares. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Hologic Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023.

– Revenue of $984.4 Million, GAAP Diluted EPS of ($0.16), and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.93 –.

– Total Company Organic Revenue Growth excluding COVID-19 of 18.4% in constant currency –Each Business Grows Double-Digits –.

It opened the trading session at $72.86, the shares rose to $77.20 and dropped to $72.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOLX points out that the company has recorded -6.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, HOLX reached to a volume of 4491531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hologic Inc. [HOLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $92.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for HOLX stock

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.97. With this latest performance, HOLX shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.65 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.69, while it was recorded at 79.80 for the last single week of trading, and 78.49 for the last 200 days.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.89 and a Gross Margin at +61.07. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.77.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 21.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.92. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] managed to generate an average of $187,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hologic Inc. [HOLX]

The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HOLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HOLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.