Market cap of PPL Corporation [PPL] reaches 20.17B – now what?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] price plunged by -0.73 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PPL Corporation recognized by DiversityInc as a leader in diversity and inclusion.

Company honored in two categories: Top Utilities and Top Regional Companies.

In recognition of cultivating a collaborative, inclusive, and equitable culture, PPL Corporation has been ranked No. 4 in the nation on DiversityInc’s Top Utilities list and has also been named to the nation’s Top Regional Companies list, which includes leaders in the health care, finance and retail sectors. This is the third year PPL has been honored by DiversityInc.

A sum of 8866410 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.96M shares. PPL Corporation shares reached a high of $27.63 and dropped to a low of $27.26 until finishing in the latest session at $27.33.

The one-year PPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.35. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.78, while it was recorded at 27.57 for the last single week of trading, and 27.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.63 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.02.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.71. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $109,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.21%.

PPL Corporation [PPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.