Market cap of Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA] reaches 153.03M – now what?

Ocean Biomedical Inc. [NASDAQ: OCEA] price plunged by -0.64 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Celebrates 95% Lung Cancer Tumor Reduction Results on World Lung Cancer Day.

Ocean Biomedical’s Oncology Platform currently consists of 27 Patents Issued or Pending.

Ocean Biomedical’s first-in-class anti-CHi3L1 therapeutic immunotherapy program has shown compounding efficacy in multiple lung cancer models while simultaneously inhibiting multiple oncogenic pathways, including hard-to-treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

A sum of 6670149 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.75M shares. Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares reached a high of $5.54 and dropped to a low of $4.46 until finishing in the latest session at $4.66.

The one-year OCEA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.82. The average equity rating for OCEA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCEA shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocean Biomedical Inc. is set at 0.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 101.30.

OCEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, OCEA shares dropped by -22.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.47, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocean Biomedical Inc. Fundamentals:

Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OCEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OCEA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OCEA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.