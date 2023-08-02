Market cap of Cameco Corporation [CCJ] reaches 14.54B – now what?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] closed the trading session at $34.54 on 08/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.17, while the highest price level was $34.87. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Cameco Releases 2022 ESG Report.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) released its 2022 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report today. The report illustrates Cameco’s integration of ESG principles and practices in its overall strategy and day-to-day operations, including 2022 performance metrics and feature stories highlighting the company’s ESG commitments and targets.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In this report, Cameco has incorporated relevant Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) ESG performance indicators and continued its progress toward integrating the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report can be downloaded or read online at https://www.cameco.com/esg.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.36 percent and weekly performance of 3.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 4545034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $37.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 118.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.60.

CCJ stock trade performance evaluation

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.89, while it was recorded at 34.08 for the last single week of trading, and 26.65 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +9.16. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.24. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CCJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CCJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.