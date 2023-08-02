Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 21.97M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] price surged by 4.73 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Camber Energy Completes Acquisition of Viking Energy.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber”) announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”), pursuant to which Camber acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Viking not already owned by Camber. Effective August 1, 2023, Viking became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Camber, and Viking’s securities ceased trading on the OTC:QB. Camber remains as the sole publicly-traded entity.Viking brings to Camber a long-standing custom energy and power solutions business, along with a portfolio of diverse, ready-for-market technologies in the clean energy, carbon-capture, waste treatment and utility sectors. Most importantly, Viking brings an exemplary team of professionals, extensive industry relationships and additional opportunities for growth.”We sincerely appreciate the patience and support of our stakeholders for affording us the opportunity to finally close this merger, and in no way do we view the acquisition as a ‘finish line’ of any kind. Rather this is merely an early, albeit significant, step within our comprehensive plan to transform this organization into what we firmly believe will be a revolutionary and profitable participant in the energy industry,” commented James Doris, President & CEO of Camber.Additional Details:Additional details regarding Camber’s acquisition of Viking will be included in, and the description above is qualified in its entirety by, Camber’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which, once filed, will be available under “investors” – “SEC filings” at www.camber.energy. Given the transaction closed in the third quarter, the financial statements Camber intends to file on form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (the “2nd Quarter 10-Q”) will not include a consolidation of Viking’s financial statements at the Camber level. Rather, the 2nd Quarter 10-Q will account for Camber’s previous investments in Viking under the equity method of accounting, consistent with previously filed financial reports.About Camber:Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through Viking, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.camber.energy.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”, which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.Contact InformationInvestors and Media:Tel. 281.404.4387SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.View source version on accesswire.com: https:

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Camber Energy’s stock-for-stock acquisition of Viking Energy is officially closed.

A sum of 3908917 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.82M shares. Camber Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $0.90 and dropped to a low of $0.82 until finishing in the latest session at $0.89.

Guru’s Opinion on Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.61.

CEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.59. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 39.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8932, while it was recorded at 0.8366 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5612 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camber Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -733.79 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18039.52.

Additionally, CEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.