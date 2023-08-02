Market Analysts see Visa Inc. [V] gaining to $280. Time to buy?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] gained 0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $239.78 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM that Embedded Finance to unlock US$242 Billion in opportunity across Asia Pacific by 2025: Visa.

Lending, deposits and payments emerge as top use cases for Embedded Finance in the region.

Embedded Finance will unlock US$242 billion in revenue opportunity across Asia Pacific by 2025 across small businesses (SMBs) and consumer segments, according to the latest Visa study[1]. Embedded Finance, or the integration of financial services into non-financial platforms, brings significant possibilities for innovation and business growth within Asia Pacific, from improving the customer experience to enabling seamless access to financial services for consumers and businesses, on everyday digital platforms.

Visa Inc. represents 2.04 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $485.33 billion with the latest information. V stock price has been found in the range of $237.00 to $240.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, V reached a trading volume of 4626514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $277.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 32.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for V stock

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 232.14, while it was recorded at 236.96 for the last single week of trading, and 221.30 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.38 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.91.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 33.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.56. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $552,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Visa Inc. [V]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 14.59%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Visa Inc. [V]

The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in V stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in V stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.