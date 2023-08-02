Market Analysts see Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] price plunged by -1.14 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Plains Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report.

“2022 marked a year of exceptional performance for Plains in which we remained focused on executing our strategy despite geopolitical turmoil and market volatility. We achieved record safety and environmental performance and made notable progress on additional initiatives that strengthen the long-term sustainability of our business,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains.

A sum of 2760094 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.67M shares. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares reached a high of $14.84 and dropped to a low of $14.57 until finishing in the latest session at $14.71.

The one-year PAA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.36. The average equity rating for PAA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $16.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.13 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.97, while it was recorded at 14.83 for the last single week of trading, and 12.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.21 and a Gross Margin at +2.78. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.81.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of $251,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 2.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PAA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PAA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.