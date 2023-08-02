Market Analysts see International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gaining to $150. Time to buy?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] traded at a low on 08/01/23, posting a -0.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $143.33. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that IBM Elects Michael Miebach to its Board of Directors.

– The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors has elected Michael Miebach to the board, effective October 30, 2023.

Michael Miebach, 55, is the chief executive officer of Mastercard Incorporated and a member of its board of directors. An innovator and technologist, Mr. Miebach has led Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, since January 2021. Previously Mastercard’s chief product officer, Mr. Miebach has deep experience in digital transformation, cybersecurity and delivering data-driven insights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4795028 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of International Business Machines Corporation stands at 1.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.27%.

The market cap for IBM stock reached $130.14 billion, with 911.01 million shares outstanding and 910.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 4795028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $143.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IBM stock performed recently?

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.02 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.23, while it was recorded at 143.00 for the last single week of trading, and 134.48 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 4.55%.

Insider trade positions for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IBM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.