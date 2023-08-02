IronNet Inc. [IRNT] is -26.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.18 during the day while it closed the day at $0.17. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM that IronNet Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist Securities from New York Stock Exchange.

IronNet, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, “IronNet”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IRNT) announced today its intention to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”).

This announcement follows the Company’s receipt of notice from the NYSE that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards. The Company has been evaluating its options with respect to its NYSE listing. After discussions and deliberations on these matters, the Company’s board of directors has approved a resolution authorizing the Company to voluntarily delist from the NYSE.

IronNet Inc. stock has also gained 41.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IRNT stock has declined by -42.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.91% and lost -26.09% year-on date.

The market cap for IRNT stock reached $18.12 million, with 110.42 million shares outstanding and 79.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, IRNT reached a trading volume of 4213935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IronNet Inc. [IRNT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66.

IRNT stock trade performance evaluation

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.67. With this latest performance, IRNT shares dropped by -18.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1847, while it was recorded at 0.1332 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3488 for the last 200 days.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IronNet Inc. [IRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.18 and a Gross Margin at +48.66. IronNet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5,969.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -193.24.

IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: Institutional Ownership

