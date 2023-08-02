ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] Stock trading around $2.04 per share: What’s Next?

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.78%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:32 PM that ImmunityBio Announces Execution of $40 Million Equity Financing with Institutional Investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that it has executed financing to provide further working capital and support its ongoing business operations. The Company entered into a securities purchase agreement for a registered direct offering with multiple institutional investors, providing for the issuance of common stock of ImmunityBio as well as warrants for the purchase of additional shares of common stock of ImmunityBio that is expected to result in gross proceeds at closing of approximately $40 million before deducting any offering-related expenses, subject to customary closing conditions. If fully exercised, the warrants could result in additional gross proceeds of up to $48 million. In addition, in connection with the current financing, the Company agreed to amend the terms of the existing warrants issued in February 2023 so that the pricing and term of such warrants match the newly issued warrants.

Jefferies LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the registered direct offering.

Over the last 12 months, IBRX stock dropped by -47.56%. The one-year ImmunityBio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.67. The average equity rating for IBRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $935.01 million, with 428.38 million shares outstanding and 123.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, IBRX stock reached a trading volume of 3995000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1558.36.

IBRX Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.78. With this latest performance, IBRX shares dropped by -26.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.19 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunityBio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -146090.42 and a Gross Margin at -9980.00. ImmunityBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173569.58.

Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 260.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 200.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$574,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

IBRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc. go to -1.70%.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IBRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IBRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.