HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC] is -95.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUBC] gained 21.99% or 0.13 points to close at $0.70 with a heavy trading volume of 4052765 shares. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM that HUB Security Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s Ordinary Shares, and the Company’s Ordinary Shares continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “HUBC”.

It opened the trading session at $0.588, the shares rose to $0.75 and dropped to $0.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUBC points out that the company has recorded -94.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -112.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, HUBC reached to a volume of 4052765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59.

Trading performance analysis for HUBC stock

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [HUBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.75. With this latest performance, HUBC shares gained by 47.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.20 for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [HUBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5052, while it was recorded at 0.5326 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC]

The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HUBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HUBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.