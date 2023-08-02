Hovde Group slashes price target on Valley National Bancorp [VLY] – find out why.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] closed the trading session at $9.91 on 08/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.84, while the highest price level was $10.18. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Valley National Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.38 percent and weekly performance of 1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, VLY reached to a volume of 6200517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $10.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-02-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.31.

VLY stock trade performance evaluation

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, VLY shares gained by 27.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.48 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 10.13 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.96. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.02.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 9.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $148,680 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.