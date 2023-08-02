For LendingClub Corporation [LC], Analyst sees a rise to $13.50. What next?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.36 during the day while it closed the day at $8.10. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 7:05 AM that LendingClub and PYMNTS Research Shows 86% of Consumers Live with One or More People, Yet Those Living with Only Partners or Spouses Reap the Financial Benefits.

Adult Males are Slightly More Likely to Live with Parents Than Their Female Counterparts 58% of Gen Z Consumers Live with Family Members.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America’s leading digital marketplace bank, today released findings from the 24th edition of the Reality Check: Paycheck-To-Paycheck research series, conducted in partnership with PYMNTS. The Household Finances Deep Dive Edition examines the impact of household composition on consumers’ ability to manage expenses and put aside savings. The series draws on insights from a survey of 4,602 U.S. consumers conducted from June 5 to June 16, as well as analysis of other economic data.

LendingClub Corporation stock has also loss -19.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LC stock has inclined by 10.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.47% and lost -7.95% year-on date.

The market cap for LC stock reached $842.72 million, with 106.91 million shares outstanding and 103.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, LC reached a trading volume of 3955163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LendingClub Corporation [LC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $11.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.75.

LC stock trade performance evaluation

LendingClub Corporation [LC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.96. With this latest performance, LC shares dropped by -16.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.14 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.33, while it was recorded at 8.61 for the last single week of trading, and 9.04 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.88 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.97.

Return on Total Capital for LC is now 11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.83. Additionally, LC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] managed to generate an average of $182,767 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LendingClub Corporation [LC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.