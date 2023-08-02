For Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.5039 during the day while it closed the day at $0.42. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend.

St. Julians, Malta–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2023) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (or “EEG”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend for its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock for July 2023.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock has also loss -20.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GMBL stock has declined by -78.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -96.11% and lost -94.54% year-on date.

The market cap for GMBL stock reached $1.31 million, with 3.34 million shares outstanding and 3.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 209.81K shares, GMBL reached a trading volume of 7470712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMBL shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMBL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

GMBL stock trade performance evaluation

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.83. With this latest performance, GMBL shares dropped by -64.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.72 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3408, while it was recorded at 0.4394 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7176 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.02 and a Gross Margin at +37.37. Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -175.20.

Return on Total Capital for GMBL is now -73.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -258.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.76. Additionally, GMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GMBL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GMBL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.