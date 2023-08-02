Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] is -72.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] traded at a high on 08/01/23, posting a 7.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.69. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Esperion Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

– Q2 U.S. Net Product Revenue Grew 49% Y/Y to $20.3 Million –.

– Q2 Retail Prescription Equivalents Grew 26% Y/Y; Q2 New to Brand Prescriptions Grew 28% Q/Q –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8911213 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.33%.

The market cap for ESPR stock reached $145.48 million, with 94.71 million shares outstanding and 94.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 8911213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-02-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80.

How has ESPR stock performed recently?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.36. With this latest performance, ESPR shares gained by 21.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4531, while it was recorded at 1.5200 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1508 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -237.83 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -309.58.

Return on Total Capital for ESPR is now -71.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.88. Additionally, ESPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 279.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 203.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] managed to generate an average of -$1,174,166 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Insider trade positions for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

