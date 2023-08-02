Cybin Inc. [CYBN] is 6.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] closed the trading session at $0.32 on 08/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.28, while the highest price level was $0.34. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 9:32 AM that Cybin Announces Size and Pricing of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units.

Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, announced today the pricing of its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the “Offering”) of an aggregate of 24,264,706 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of US$0.34 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of US$8,250,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of US$0.40 per Common Share for a period of 60 months.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.70 percent and weekly performance of -22.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, CYBN reached to a volume of 13849199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cybin Inc. [CYBN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27.

CYBN stock trade performance evaluation

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.68. With this latest performance, CYBN shares dropped by -16.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3437, while it was recorded at 0.3783 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3872 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.85.

Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: Institutional Ownership

