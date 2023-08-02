Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $31

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] gained 0.22% or 0.06 points to close at $27.60 with a heavy trading volume of 6409240 shares. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM that Coterra Energy Recommends Stockholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra”) today announced that it has received notice of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation (“TRC Capital”) to purchase up to 4,000,000 shares of Coterra’s common stock, or approximately 0.5% of Coterra’s outstanding shares, at an offer price of $25.50 per share. TRC Capital’s offer price of $25.50 per share is approximately 4.5% lower than the $26.71 closing price of Coterra’s common stock on the NYSE on July 21, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Coterra does not endorse TRC Capital’s unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that stockholders do not tender their shares in response to TRC Capital’s offer because the offer is at a price that is significantly below the current market value of Coterra’s common stock. Coterra urges stockholders who have not responded to TRC Capital’s mini-tender offer to take no action. Any stockholders who tender (or have already tendered) their shares may withdraw them at any time prior to the expiration of the offer, currently scheduled for 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on August 22, 2023, by providing written notice in accordance with the TRC Capital mini-tender offer documents. Stockholders are encouraged to carefully review the “Withdrawal Rights” section of the TRC Capital mini-tender offer documents.

It opened the trading session at $27.29, the shares rose to $27.645 and dropped to $27.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTRA points out that the company has recorded 13.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, CTRA reached to a volume of 6409240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $29.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CTRA stock

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.65 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.29, while it was recorded at 27.33 for the last single week of trading, and 25.63 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.35 and a Gross Margin at +63.79. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.73.

Return on Total Capital for CTRA is now 37.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.51. Additionally, CTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] managed to generate an average of $4,143,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to -11.26%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CTRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.