Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] is 141.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.76% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.88%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results on August 3, 2023.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2023, on Thursday, August 3, 2023, before markets open. Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update. Interested participants can dial (888) 645-4404 / (862) 298-0702 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under “News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, AUPH stock rose by 27.75%. The one-year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.69. The average equity rating for AUPH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.35 billion, with 142.64 million shares outstanding and 132.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, AUPH stock reached a trading volume of 4488160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

AUPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.45 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.28, while it was recorded at 11.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.30 and a Gross Margin at +95.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.71.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -25.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.99. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] managed to generate an average of -$360,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AUPH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AUPH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.