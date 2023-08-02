AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] is 5.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.35% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.25%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) Demonstrated Clinically Meaningful Progression-Free Survival and Overall Survival Across Multiple HER2-Expressing Advanced Solid Tumors in DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II Trial.

Data support ongoing discussions with global health authorities.

High-level results from the primary analysis of the ongoing DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II trial showed ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated clinically meaningful progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in previously treated patients across multiple HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors, two secondary endpoints of the trial.

Over the last 12 months, AZN stock rose by 7.88%. The one-year AstraZeneca PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.86. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $214.94 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 2.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, AZN stock reached a trading volume of 3874303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $81.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 102.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AZN Stock Performance Analysis:

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.85, while it was recorded at 70.40 for the last single week of trading, and 68.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AstraZeneca PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +63.36. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 7.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.93. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $31,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 13.60%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.