Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] moved up 5.38: Why It’s Important

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.41 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Announces Series D Preferred Stock Dividend to its Holders of Common Stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of one one-thousandth of a share of newly designated Series D Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, for each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock held of record as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 8, 2023. The shares of Series D Preferred Stock will be distributed to such recipients at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 8, 2023. Shares of Series D Preferred Stock will be uncertificated and represented in book-entry form.

The outstanding shares of Series D Preferred Stock will vote together with the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, as a single class, exclusively with respect to a reverse stock split, as well as any proposal to adjourn any meeting of stockholders called for the purpose of voting on the reverse stock split and will not be entitled to vote on any other matter, except to the extent required under the Delaware General Corporation Law. Subject to certain limitations, each outstanding share of Series D Preferred Stock will have 1,000,000 votes per share (or 1,000 votes per one one-thousandth of a share of Series D Preferred Stock). The vote of each share of Series D Preferred Stock (or fraction thereof) entitled to vote on the specified matters will be cast in the same manner as the vote cast, if any, of the share of Common Stock (or fraction thereof) in respect of which such share of Series D Preferred Stock (or fraction thereof) was issued.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 1.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPE stock has inclined by 16.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.55% and gained 8.79% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPE stock reached $3.63 million, with 15.09 million shares outstanding and 13.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 307.68K shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 19076614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2566, while it was recorded at 0.2349 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2905 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.34.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

