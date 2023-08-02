Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] Stock trading around $45.24 per share: What’s Next?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGM] price plunged by -12.34 percent to reach at -$6.37. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Allegro MicroSystems Reports First Quarter 2024 Results.

–Net Sales increased by 28% Year-over-Year to a New Record—-Net Sales in Strategic Growth Areas Increased by 63% Year-over-Year—-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased by 520% Year-over-Year—-Non-GAAP Diluted EPS increased by 63% Year-over-Year–.

A sum of 4344038 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.49M shares. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. shares reached a high of $49.64 and dropped to a low of $45.02 until finishing in the latest session at $45.24.

The one-year ALGM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.73. The average equity rating for ALGM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGM shares is $54.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGM in the course of the last twelve months was 74.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

ALGM Stock Performance Analysis:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.66. With this latest performance, ALGM shares gained by 0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.68, while it was recorded at 49.13 for the last single week of trading, and 37.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allegro MicroSystems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.59 and a Gross Margin at +56.09. Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.90.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

ALGM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. go to 18.00%.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.