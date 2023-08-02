ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC] fell -42.24% so far this year. What now?

ABVC BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ABVC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 44.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.00%. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that ABVC Signs a Term Sheet to Earn Licensing Fees of up to $20M and Royalties of 5-12% of Net Sales.

Under this landmark agreement, Xinnovation Therapeutics Co., Ltd will hold exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, market, and distribute our innovative drugs for MDD and ADHD in the Chinese market and shall bear the costs for clinical trials and product registration in China. The licensing deal carries a possible aggregate income of $20 million for ABVC. The term sheet outlines the key terms and conditions of the licensing agreement. The final agreement, expected to be formally signed within one year, will specify the precise licensing terms, including the schedule for milestone payments and other financial arrangements. As per the term sheet, ABVC expects to receive royalty payments ranging from 5% to 12% based on the projected annual net sales of licensed drugs in China, which we believe would bring ABVC’s revenue ~$50 million annually and ~$1 billion during the patent life of these products, if we achieve the expected amount of sales. The final agreement is subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, and the transaction will not occur if they are not satisfied or waived within one year.

Over the last 12 months, ABVC stock dropped by -44.46%. The one-year ABVC BioPharma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -78.71. The average equity rating for ABVC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.94 million, with 3.31 million shares outstanding and 2.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 569.84K shares, ABVC stock reached a trading volume of 11246096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABVC shares is $2.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABVC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABVC BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 72.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

ABVC Stock Performance Analysis:

ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00. With this latest performance, ABVC shares dropped by -30.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 6.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ABVC BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1558.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.01. ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1693.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -211.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.91.

ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC] Institutonal Ownership Details

