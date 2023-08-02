2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT] fell -25.93% so far this year. What now?

2seventy bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TSVT] traded at a low on 08/01/23, posting a -8.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.94. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that 2seventy bio to Participate in 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference.

2seventy bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSVT), a leading immune-oncology cell therapy company, announced today that members of the management team will present at the upcoming 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 8, 2023 at 8:00am ET in New York.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4032421 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 2seventy bio Inc. stands at 9.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.85%.

The market cap for TSVT stock reached $364.84 million, with 43.47 million shares outstanding and 37.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 804.57K shares, TSVT reached a trading volume of 4032421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSVT shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for 2seventy bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2seventy bio Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47.

How has TSVT stock performed recently?

2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.33. With this latest performance, TSVT shares dropped by -31.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.92 for 2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 8.00 for the last single week of trading, and 11.72 for the last 200 days.

2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.34 and a Gross Margin at +58.74. 2seventy bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.77.

Return on Total Capital for TSVT is now -43.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.02. Additionally, TSVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT] managed to generate an average of -$598,007 per employee.2seventy bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Insider trade positions for 2seventy bio Inc. [TSVT]

The top three institutional holders of TSVT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TSVT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TSVT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.