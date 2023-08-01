why NNN REIT Inc. [NNN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.08

NNN REIT Inc. [NYSE: NNN] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $43.11 during the day while it closed the day at $42.68. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Increased Common Dividend Declared by NNN REIT, Inc.

— Marks 34th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase –.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 56.5 cents per share payable August 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023. The 2.7% increase in the quarterly dividend marks NNN’s 34th consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 34 or more consecutive years.

NNN REIT Inc. stock has also loss -4.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NNN stock has declined by -1.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.49% and lost -6.73% year-on date.

The market cap for NNN stock reached $7.91 billion, with 182.09 million shares outstanding and 180.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, NNN reached a trading volume of 10499273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NNN REIT Inc. [NNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNN shares is $48.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for NNN REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NNN REIT Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

NNN stock trade performance evaluation

NNN REIT Inc. [NNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.63. With this latest performance, NNN shares dropped by -0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for NNN REIT Inc. [NNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.90, while it was recorded at 43.63 for the last single week of trading, and 44.11 for the last 200 days.

NNN REIT Inc. [NNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NNN REIT Inc. [NNN] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.65. NNN REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.29.

Return on Total Capital for NNN is now 6.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NNN REIT Inc. [NNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.29. Additionally, NNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NNN REIT Inc. [NNN] managed to generate an average of $4,345,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 228.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NNN REIT Inc. [NNN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNN REIT Inc. go to 9.79%.

NNN REIT Inc. [NNN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.