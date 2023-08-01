why Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.33

Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE: FLO] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $24.71 at the close of the session, down -0.20%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Flowers Foods to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Flowers Foods to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.

Flowers Foods Inc. stock is now -14.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLO Stock saw the intraday high of $24.92 and lowest of $24.605 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.16, which means current price is +3.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, FLO reached a trading volume of 11821280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLO shares is $27.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Flowers Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowers Foods Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has FLO stock performed recently?

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, FLO shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.91, while it was recorded at 24.70 for the last single week of trading, and 27.19 for the last 200 days.

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.33 and a Gross Margin at +45.08. Flowers Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Total Capital for FLO is now 13.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.64. Additionally, FLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] managed to generate an average of $24,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Flowers Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowers Foods Inc. go to 1.24%.

Insider trade positions for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]

The top three institutional holders of FLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.