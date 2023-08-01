why Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.47

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] traded at a low on 07/31/23, posting a -0.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.81. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Orville Redenbacher’s Debuts New Popcorn Seasonings.

Six sweet and savory flavors pair perfectly with America’s Top Selling Popcorn.

Ever since Orville Redenbacher brought his first popcorn kernels to market, his namesake brand has been responsible for countless warm, flavorful snacking moments. That flavor is headed to the next level as Orville Redenbacher’s, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., (NYSE: CAG) debuts Orville Redenbacher’s Popcorn Seasonings. This collection of six thoughtfully curated shake-on seasonings from the leader in microwave popcorn, kernels, and popcorn oil1 gives fans a new way to customize their favorite snack.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8396035 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Conagra Brands Inc. stands at 1.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.47%.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $15.69 billion, with 477.70 million shares outstanding and 474.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 8396035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $37.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 1669.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CAG stock performed recently?

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.35 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.97, while it was recorded at 33.09 for the last single week of trading, and 36.23 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.26 and a Gross Margin at +26.75. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07.

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 7.70%.

Insider trade positions for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.