Wall Street Analyst Upgrade SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]. What else is Wall St. saying

SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPCB] gained 2.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.02 price per share at the time. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 8:10 AM that SuperCom Reports 141% YoY Revenue Growth and 5-Year-Record Revenue for the Second Quarter 2023.

Q2 2023: 5-Year-Record Revenue of $7.7 million, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07, & EBITDA of $0.9 million; Trailing-Twelve-Month-Period: Revenue of $25.5 million & EBITDA of $2.5 million.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

SuperCom Ltd. represents 5.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.41 million with the latest information. SPCB stock price has been found in the range of $0.96 to $1.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 65.92K shares, SPCB reached a trading volume of 8375597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCB shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for SPCB stock

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.11. With this latest performance, SPCB shares gained by 4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0165, while it was recorded at 0.9316 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6792 for the last 200 days.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.24 and a Gross Margin at +36.19. SuperCom Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.72.

SuperCom Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]

