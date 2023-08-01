Wall Street Analyst Resumed Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] gained 1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $35.79 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Baker Hughes Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend.

Baker Hughes expects to fund its quarterly cash dividend from cash generated from operations.

Baker Hughes Company represents 1.01 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.36 billion with the latest information. BKR stock price has been found in the range of $35.36 to $35.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 6252005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $39.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BKR stock

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.86 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.50, while it was recorded at 35.43 for the last single week of trading, and 29.74 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.26. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.40. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of -$10,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 43.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.