Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] traded at a high on 07/31/23, posting a 0.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $101.57. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Starbucks Strengthens its Support for the U.S. Military Community.

Company announces new centralized relocation service, community building & mental health support.

Today, Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) is proud to strengthen its support for the U.S. military community, including partners (employees) and their families through expanded career development, mental health, and hiring initiatives. The focus areas were inspired by conversations with Starbucks Armed Forces Network (AFN), a partner (employee) resource group that welcomes, engages and empowers Starbucks Veterans, military spouses and advocates.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6357843 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Starbucks Corporation stands at 1.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.45%.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $115.90 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 6357843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $115.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 281.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.14, while it was recorded at 101.65 for the last single week of trading, and 101.16 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 25.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $8,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 16.30%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.